Joe Launchbury: England and Wasps forward has knee surgery

Joe Launchbury played in two of England's three Tests against South Africa in June

England lock Joe Launchbury has been ruled out of the autumn internationals after having knee surgery.

The 27-year-old, who has 54 caps for his country, will be sidelined for 10 to 12 weeks.

Launchbury picked up the injury while captaining club side Wasps in their Premiership victory over Leicester on 16 September.

England play South Africa at Twickenham on 3 November, before facing New Zealand, Japan and Australia.

Wasps have also confirmed scrum-half Dan Robson will have an operation on his ankle on Friday, ruling him out for 12 weeks.

It means that both Launchbury and Robson will also miss Wasps' opening four Champions Cup group games against Leinster, Bath and the home and away ties with Toulouse.

England head coach Eddie Jones, who is already without Bath full-back Anthony Watson and Exeter forward Sam Simmonds because of injury, names his squad for the autumn Tests next Thursday.