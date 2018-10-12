European Rugby Challenge Cup: Harlequins v Agen

Fijian Semi Kunatani won 2016 Olympic gold in the Rugby Sevens.

European Rugby Challenge Cup Venue: Twickenham Stoop Date: 13 October Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live score updates on BBC Radio London and on the BBC Sport website

Harlequins host French side Agen as they begin their European Challenge Cup campaign on Saturday.

Fiji international Semi Kunatani makes his first start for Quins with George Merrick, Charlie Mulchrone and Gabriel Ibitoye also in the starting XV for the first time this season.

Agen are 13th in the Top 14, while Harlequins are sixth in the Premiership after last week's loss to Saracens.

The two clubs are joined by Benetton and Grenoble in Challenge Cup Pool 5.

Harlequins: Brown; Ibitoye, Marchant, Tapuai, Earle; Smith, Mulchrone; Marler, Crumpton, Sinckler, Merrick, Symons, Bothma, Kunatani, Chisholm (capt).

Replacements: Elia, Boyce, Collier, South, Dombrandt, Lewis, Catrakilis, Saili.

Agen: Tolot; Metge, Conduche, Heriteau, Yaha; Berdeu, Rubio; Phelipponneau, Barthomeuf, Montes, Motoc, De Marco, Jegerlehner, Miquel (capt), Fonua.

Replacements: Bosch, Tetrashvili, Civil, Van Der Merwe, Hocquet, Verdu, Vincent, Mchedlidze

Referee: Ian Davies

For the latest rugby union news follow @bbcrugbyunion on Twitter.