European Rugby Challenge Cup: Harlequins v Agen
|European Rugby Challenge Cup
|Venue: Twickenham Stoop Date: 13 October Kick-off: 15:00 BST
|Coverage: Live score updates on BBC Radio London and on the BBC Sport website
Harlequins host French side Agen as they begin their European Challenge Cup campaign on Saturday.
Fiji international Semi Kunatani makes his first start for Quins with George Merrick, Charlie Mulchrone and Gabriel Ibitoye also in the starting XV for the first time this season.
Agen are 13th in the Top 14, while Harlequins are sixth in the Premiership after last week's loss to Saracens.
The two clubs are joined by Benetton and Grenoble in Challenge Cup Pool 5.
Harlequins: Brown; Ibitoye, Marchant, Tapuai, Earle; Smith, Mulchrone; Marler, Crumpton, Sinckler, Merrick, Symons, Bothma, Kunatani, Chisholm (capt).
Replacements: Elia, Boyce, Collier, South, Dombrandt, Lewis, Catrakilis, Saili.
Agen: Tolot; Metge, Conduche, Heriteau, Yaha; Berdeu, Rubio; Phelipponneau, Barthomeuf, Montes, Motoc, De Marco, Jegerlehner, Miquel (capt), Fonua.
Replacements: Bosch, Tetrashvili, Civil, Van Der Merwe, Hocquet, Verdu, Vincent, Mchedlidze
Referee: Ian Davies
