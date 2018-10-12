European Rugby Challenge Cup: Timisoara Saracens v Newport Dragons

From the section

Zane Kirchner made three appearances for Bristol

European Rugby Challenge Cup Venue: Stadionul Dan Paltinisanu Date: Sat, 13 Oct Kick-off: 12:30 BST Coverage: Live score updates on BBC Radio Wales and on the BBC Sport website and app

Former South African international Zane Kirchner comes straight back into the Dragons side for their European Challenge Cup opener in Romania.

Kirchner has completed a loan spell with Bristol and is one of six changes.

Tyler Morgan and scrum-half Tavis Knoyle earn recalls, but Jared Rosser will miss out with a concussion.

Lewis Evans makes a first start at lock, while openside Nic Cudd comes in for flanker Aaron Wainwright with Ollie Griffiths shifting to blindside.

Elliot Dee captains the side with Cory Hill among the replacements.

This will be the first meeting between Timisoara Saracens and Dragons, and Timisoara's first game against Welsh opposition.

Timisoara lost all six of their matches in their only previous European campaign, 2016/17.

Dragons: Z Kirchner; D Howells, T Morgan, J Sage, A Warren; J Lewis, T Knoyle; B Harris, E Dee, L Brown, M Screech, L Evans, O Griffiths, N Cudd, R Moriarty.

Replacements: R Lawrence, A Jarvis, L Fairbrother, C Hill, H Taylor, R Davies, J Williams, W Talbot-Davies.

Referee: Pierre Brousset (France)

Assistant referees: Adrien Descottes, Eric Soulan (France)

TMO: Calin Cojocnean (Romania)

