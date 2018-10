European Challenge Cup: Perpignan v Sale Sharks

From the section

Sale's Faf de Klerk was part of the South Africa side that won in New Zealand in September

European Rugby Challenge Cup Venue: Stade Aime Giral Date: 12 October Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Sale Sharks begin their European Challenge Cup campaign with Friday's trip to Top 14 side Perpignan.

Faf de Klerk starts at scrum-half after starring for South Africa during the Rugby Championship, while James O'Connor and Rohan Janse van Rensburg play at centre.

Perpignan are currently bottom of the French top flight, having lost each of their opening seven fixtures.

These two teams are joined in Challenge Cup Pool 3 by Bordeaux and Connacht.

Perpignan: Farnoux; Bousquet, Lucas, Marty, Sau; Selponi, Degmache; Mamea, Brazo (capt), Reynaud, Vivalda, Van Heerden, Charlet, Leiataua, Boutemmani.

Replacements: Deligny, Tougne, Muller, Roussel, Iachizzi, Mele, Seguy, Taumoepeau.

Sale Sharks: James; McGuigan, O'Connor, Van Rensburg, Odogwu; Wilkinson, De Klerk; Harrison, Webber, John, Beaumont, Phillips, Ross (capt), Curry, Strauss.

Replacements: Langdon, Bristow, Jones, Nott, Curry, Cliff, Doherty, James.

