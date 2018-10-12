European Rugby Champions Cup: Glasgow Warriors v Saracens

Adam Hastings has beaten more defenders - 25 - than any other player in this year's Pro14

Heineken Champions Cup Venue: Scotstoun Stadium Date: Sunday, 14 October Kick-off: 15:15 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland, score updates on BBC Radio 5 live, and live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Adam Hastings will handle "the heat" applied by Saracens in Sunday's Heineken Champions Cup opener, says Glasgow head coach Dave Rennie.

Hastings' fine early-season form convinced Rennie to select the 22-year-old at fly-half ahead of the more experienced Peter Horne.

The Scotland international has beaten more defenders than any other player in the opening six rounds of Pro14 fixtures.

"Adam's been outstanding," Rennie said.

"He's been really good with ball in hand, his ability to organise ignite our attack has been impressive. He's got a really good kicking game and he's kicked for goal really well."

Hastings, partnered by Ali Price, lines up opposite British and Irish Lions back Owen Farrell at Scotstoun.

Club-record try-scorer DTH van der Merwe is restored to the wing for Warriors and Ruaridh Jackson starts at full-back in the absence of injured Stuart Hogg.

Lions wing Tommy Seymour is not in the squad due to personal reasons.

Co-captains Ryan Wilson and Callum Gibbins return to the back-row, Rob Harley is named at lock, while D'Arcy Rae starts at tight-head prop and new signing Petrus du Plessis could make his Glasgow debut off the bench against his former club.

Former Warriors wing Sean Maitland starts for the English champions.

Captain Brad Barritt, Maro Itoje, Vincent Koch and Richard Wigglesworth all return to the line-up.

Centre Barritt has recovered from surgery on a facial injury, while tight-head prop Koch is back from Rugby Championship duty with South Africa.

Mark McCall's Sarries are unbeaten on Premiership duty this term. They are two-time European champions, and were eliminated at the quarter-final stage last year by eventual winners Leinster.

Teams

Glasgow Warriors: Jackson; L Jones, H Jones, Dunbar, Van der Merwe; Hastings, Price; Kebble, Brown, Rae, Harley, Gray, Wilson (co-capt), Gibbins (co-capt), M Fagerson.

Replacements: Turner, Allan, Du Plessis, Peterson, Fusaro, G Horne, P Horne, Hughes.

Saracens: Goode; Strettle, Lozowski, Barritt (capt), Maitland; Farrell, Wigglesworth; M Vunipola, George, Koch, Skelton, Kruis, Itoje, Rhodes, B Vunipola.

Replacements: Tolofua, Barrington, Lamositele, Isiekwe, Wray, Spencer, Tompkins, Williams.