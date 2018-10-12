European Rugby Champions Cup: Marshall and Savage back in Gloucester side for Castres clash

Gloucester's Jason Woodward (left) joined the club in 2017 following Bristol's relegation

Heineken Champions Cup Venue: Kingsholm Date: 14 October Kick-off: 13:00 BST Coverage: Live score updates on BBC Radio 5 live, BBC Radio Gloucester and on the BBC Sport website

Tom Marshall and Tom Savage have recovered from their respective injuries in time for Gloucester's opening Champions Cup clash against French champions Castres on Sunday.

Wing Marshall replaces Matt Banahan and Savage starts ahead of Ed Slater in the second row.

Full-back Jason Woodward and scrum-half Callum Braley - replacements against Wasps last week - are also in the side.

James Hanson, Henry Trinder and Ed Slater are out.

Prop Val Rapava-Ruskin is on the bench after recovering from a rib problem and a calf strain.

"The good news is that we've got Marshall, Savage and Val back from injury," said Gloucester head coach Johan Ackermann.

"We've got those three guys returning at the right time because we were desperate to have some players returning.

"But again, with a few other guys out still, we're a bit thin still in other positions."

Castres managed three wins from their opening four Top 14 games, but have stuttered a little since. The champions are currently fifth in the French domestic league.

South African scrum-half Rory Kockott, their all-time leading scorer in European rugby with 136 points, starts on the bench.

Gloucester: Woodward, Sharples, Twelvetrees, Atkinson, Marshall, Cipriani, Braley, Hohneck, Marais, Balmain, Savage, Grobler, Clarke, Polledri, Morgan.

Replacements: Walker, Rapava-Ruskin, Knight, Gleave, Vellacott, Williams, Hudson.

Castres: Batlle, Laveau, Ebersohn, Vialelle, Paris, Dumora, Raosavljevic, Stroe, Jenneker, Fa'anunu, Samson, Jacquet, Babillot, Delaporte, Tulou.

Replacements: Sauzaret, Falatea, Hounkpatin, Mafi, Caballero, Le Bourhis, Smith, Kockott.

