European Rugby Champions Cup: Montpellier v Edinburgh

Duhan van der Merwe played against Cheetahs last Friday

Heineken Champions Champions Cup Venue: Altrad Stadium Date: Saturday, 13 October Kick-off: 15:15 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland, score updates on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, and live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Edinburgh will be without winger Duhan van der Merwe against Montpellier on Saturday - their first Heineken Champions Cup game in four years.

Dougie Fife starts in his place, with another Scotland cap, Matt Scott, also drafted into a XV that shows three changes from the win over Cheetahs.

Loose-head prop Allan Dell will make his 50th appearance in the only change made to the pack by Richard Cockerill.

The hosts have been shorn of injured 130kg Fiji wing Nemani Nadolo.

The 30-year-old, who scored 19 tries in last year's Top 14 for the beaten finalists, is sidelined with a knee injury that requires surgery.

Former Scotland boss Vern Cotter has named Springbok Ruan Pienaar at fly-half with Aaron Cruden and Johan Goosen out.

"It's going to be a huge test mentally and physically," Cockerill, whose side have won three and lost three of their opening Pro14 fixtures, said.

"We're not going to force them into an arm wrestle, because that's going to make it tough for us. If we can keep lots of ball, get quick service and put them under pressure, then we'll create opportunities.

"Our form has been getting there, but we've not played anyone near the quality of Montpellier. We'll go and enjoy ourselves, play with a smile on our faces and give it our best shot."

Teams

Montpellier: Immelman; Fall, Ngandebe, Martin, Serfontein; Pienaar, Sanga; Nariashvili, B Du Plessis, J Du Plessis, Van Rensburg, Willemse, Ouedraogo, Liebenberg, Picamoles (capt).

Replacements: Giudicelli, Fichten, Guillamon, Kornath, Galletier, Tomas, Reilhac, Dumoulin.

Edinburgh: Kinghorn; Graham, Johnstone, Scott, Fife; Hickey, Pyrgos; Dell, McInally (capt), Nel, Toolis, Gilchrist, Bradbury, Watson, Mata.

Replacements: Ford, Sutherland, Berghan, Hamilton, Ritchie, Kennedy, Van der Walt, Dean.