European Rugby Champions Cup: Scarlets v Racing 92

Rhys Patchell scored in Scarlets' derby victory over Ospreys in the Guinness Pro14

European Rugby Champions Cup Venue: Parc y Scarlets Date: Sat, 13 Oct Kick-off: 17:30 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales, the BBC Sport website and app, plus live score updates on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, website and app

Scarlets will be without outside-half Rhys Patchell for their Heineken Champions Cup opener against last year's finalists Racing 92.

Patchell took a knock to the head against the Ospreys in the Pro14 and is replaced by Angus O'Brien.

Jonathan Davies returns at centre after missing the derby, while prop Rob Evans is named among the replacements having recovered from a shoulder injury.

Steff Evans takes the place of injured wing Tom Prydie.

Evans has played a handful of games for the Scarlets A side in a bid to regain his fitness.

Patchell came off during the first half of the Ospreys game for a head injury assessment, but returned after the break.

Scarlets said he had since developed "delayed symptoms related to concussion", and in the interest of player welfare, has not been considered for selection.

Scarlets will also be without centre Kieron Fonotia and back rower Uzair Cassiem, who have been banned for three and two weeks respectively, after being cited.

Scotland's outside-half Finn Russell starts for Racing, as does Ireland international Simon Zebo at full-back.

Scarlets: Leigh Halfpenny; Johnny McNicholl, Jonathan Davies, Hadleigh Parkes, Steff Evans; Angus O'Brien, Gareth Davies; Wyn Jones, Ken Owens (capt), Samson Lee, Jake Ball, David Bulbring, Ed Kennedy, Will Boyde, Blade Thomson

Replacements: Ryan Elias, Rob Evans, Werner Kruger, Tom Price, Josh Macleod, Sam Hidalgo-Clyne, Dan Jones, Paul Asquith

Racing 92: Simon Zebo; Joe Rokocoko, Olivier Klemenczak, Henry Chavancy (capt), Juan Imhoff; Finn Russell, Xavier Chauveau; Guram Gogichashvili, Camille Chat, Cedate Gomes Sa, Donnacha Ryan, Leone Nakarawa, Wenceslas Lauret, Antoine Classen

Replacements: Teddy Baubigny, Eddy Ben Arous, Census Johnston, Dominic Bird, Boris Palu, Teddy Iribaren, Ben Volavola, Virimi Vakatawa

Referee: Matthew Carley (RFU)

Assistant referees: Luke Pearce, Jonathan Healy (RFU)

TMO: Simon Mills (RFU)

For the latest Welsh rugby union news follow follow @BBCScrumV on Twitter.