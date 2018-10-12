European Rugby Champions Cup: Exeter Chiefs v Munster

Ian Whitten (bottom centre) scored to help current leaders defeat Bath last week

European Rugby Champions Cup Venue: Sandy Park Date: 13 October Kick-off: 15:15 Coverage: Live score updates on BBC Radio 5 live, BBC Radio Devon and on the BBC Sport website

Exeter's Irish centre Ian Whitten is included in their starting line-up for their opening Champions Cup match, against Munster at Sandy Park.

The 31-year-old will partner Henry Slade in the centre, while Exeter-born Sam Hill replaces him on the bench.

Duncan Williams will start at scrum-half for Munster because of injuries to Conor Murray and Alby Mathewson.

Full-back Mike Haley and centre Rory Scannell also start for the visitors, who have recalled flanker Chris Cloete.

The inclusion of Cloete ahead of Tommy O'Donnell at openside flanker is the only change from the Munster pack that started their derby defeat by Leinster in Dublin last weekend.

Ex-Sale full-back Haley's selection means Andrew Conway will move to the wing for Munster while Dan Goggin's impressive form this season means he has been chosen ahead of Sam Arnold to partner the returning Scannell at centre.

Mathewson, who was signed as a short-term replacement for Murray, has failed to recover from a knee injury he suffered against Leinster but fellow scrum-half Neil Cronin has made a timely return from a shoulder injury to provide cover on the bench.

Current Premiership leaders Chiefs have only made it to the knockout stages of the competition once, in 2016.

Director of rugby Rob Baxter told the club website: "The truth is, we don't actually have to do much more than what we have been doing.

"Everyone talks about Exeter being that little step away, but last year was probably the perfect example. We got the perfect start beating Glasgow and then Montpellier

"Did we then let ourselves own a little bit against Leinster? Potentially, yes.

"It's all very well people saying Exeter were that little bit off, but actually I think we've been very close and we've not been too far away in terms of reaching the levels that we want to."

Exeter: Dollman; Nowell, Slade, Whitten, Cordero; Steenson (c), Townsend; Moon, Cowan-Dickie, Williams; Dennis, Skinner; Ewers, Armand, Kvesic.

Replacements: Yeandle, Hepburn, Francis, Atkins, Lawday, Maunder, Simmonds, Hill.

Munster: Haley; Conway, Goggin, R Scannell, Earls; Carbery, Williams; Kilcoyne, N Scannell, Archer; Kleyn, Beirne; O'Mahony (c), Cloete, Stander.

Replacements: Marshall, J Cronin, Ryan, Holland, O'Donnell, N Cronin, JJ Hanrahan, Arnold.

For the latest rugby union news follow @bbcrugbyunion on Twitter.