Petrus du Plessis: Glasgow Warriors sign South African prop on short-term deal

Petrus du Plessis has been playing for London Irish in England's second tier this season

Glasgow have signed South African prop Petrus du Plessis from London Irish until the end of the season.

Warriors are without two frontline tight-heads in Zander Fagerson, who is out for up to six months after ankle surgery, and Siua Halanukonuka.

Du Plessis, 37, started training with Glasgow on Tuesday. He will be in the squad for Sunday's Champions Cup match against former club Saracens.

"It all happened very quickly - within three days I'm here," Du Plessis said.

"It's exciting that my first game could be against my former club Saracens - you couldn't write the script if you tried.

"Glasgow play a really expansive and physical game, which is great, and I've only heard good things about the club from former players."

Du Plessis played 158 games for Saracens between 2009 and 2017, a period in which he won the Champions Cup twice and the English Premiership three times.

He has subsequently played 27 matches for London Irish, who were relegated from the Premiership last season.

"It's great that we've been able to obtain someone of Petrus' experience at such short notice," said Warriors head coach Dave Rennie.

"He has played rugby at the highest level, is a good man and a really solid set-piece operator.

"With Zander (Fagerson) and Siua (Halanukonuka) injured, he brings some much needed depth at tight-head."

Glasgow have started with D'Arcy Rae and the inexperienced Adam Nicol at tight-head in recent games.

Tongan international Halanukonuka has not played this season due to a foot problem which is expected to keep him out for several more weeks.