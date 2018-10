Tom Bristow had a brief loan spell with Bristol during the club's last stint in the Premiership

Sale Sharks have signed loosehead prop Tom Bristow from French second-tier club Narbonne.

The 27-year-old left Wasps in 2017 to move to the south of France, having previously played for Leicester Tigers and London Welsh.

Sale have not disclosed the length of his contract.

"It's great to be back in the UK. The opportunity to come and play for a Premiership club is not one to turn down," said Bristow.