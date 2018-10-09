Tom Prydie: Scarlets without Wales wing for Champions Cup opener with Racing

Scarlets wing Tom Prydie was injured in the Pro14 Welsh derby win over Ospreys

Heineken Champions Cup: Scarlets v Racing 92 Venue: Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Date: Sat, 13 Oct Kick-off: 17:30 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales, the BBC Sport website and app

Tom Prydie will miss Scarlets' Heineken Champions Cup opener against Racing 92 in Llanelli on Saturday.

The Wales wing injured a shoulder in the 20-17 Pro14 win over Ospreys on Saturday and will miss this weekend. He will see a surgeon this week to determine the extent of the injury.

Steff Evans is in contention to replace Prydie in the squad after playing for Scarlets A four times this season

Centre Jonathan Davies and prop Rob Evans are also on course to return.

The Wales pair have been sidelined with knee and shoulder problems respectively.

"Tom injured an AC [acromioclavicular] joint on the weekend and he has had a scan and there is some damage there," Scarlets coach Wayne Pivac said.

"He will see a surgeon and we will know more then. He won't be available for the weekend.

Wales wing Steff Evans is seeking to regain his fitness after suffering a knee injury.

"Steff had a very good game (in the A game against Munster in Friday night)," Pivac said.

"The things we wanted him to work on, the mistakes we needed him to eliminate from him game he was able to do that in the last outing.

"So he comes right back into the reckoning. He's had about five or six games of rugby under his belt so the knee is fine.

"He's a bright young guy and he knows he's not the finished product but he's working hard to be that person. I think you'll see a better Steff Evans for the work he's been doing."

Scarlets could also be without centre Kieron Fonotia, who has been cited over a first-half incident in Scarlets' Pro14 win over his former team Ospreys last Saturday.

The 30-year-old will face a disciplinary hearing on Tuesday.