Nathan Hughes: England and Wasps flanker cited for punching opponent

Nathan Hughes has won 17 caps for England and played in all three summer tests in South Africa

England and Wasps forward Nathan Hughes has been cited for punching an opponent during his side's loss to Gloucester.

The back-row is accused of striking Lewis Ludlow while the Gloucester forward was on top of him in the final minute of their Premiership encounter.

Should he be found guilty he could miss Wasps' Champions Cup matches against Leinster and Bath, while England start their autumn Tests on 3 November.

Ludlow has been cited in connection with an alleged stamp on Elliot Daly.

The Gloucester flanker is accused of stamping on the head of Daly during a ruck midway through the second half of the game, which Gloucester went on to win 35-21.

Both hearings will take place on 10 October starting at 18:30 BST.

Meanwhile, Worcester's Ryan Bower will face a disciplinary panel on Tuesday, 9 October after being sent off against Bristol.

Referee Wayne Barnes red-carded Bower for dangerous play in a ruck after making contact with the head of Will Hurrell in the 68th minute of the match.