Jersey Reds: Boss Harvey Biljon says Championship side better than last season

Harvey Biljon has been in charge of Jersey Reds for almost five years

Jersey Reds boss Harvey Biljon hopes his squad can carry on their good form after an impressive 47-22 win at Doncaster in the Championship.

The Reds have risen from bottom of the table to sixth place after back-to-back bonus-point victories.

Jersey scored seven tries - by seven different players - to secure victory at Castle Park.

"We feel we're ahead of where we were in previous seasons, and hopefully we can continue to kick on," Biljon said.

The Reds could go fourth if they win their game in hand on the sides around them.

They started the season with three successive away game, all of which they lost by five points or fewer, before beating Yorkshire Carnegie last week.

"We scored some great tries from our own half," Biljon told BBC Radio Jersey.

"We've spoken about evolving as a team and I think you saw some of those things come off."