Connacht Rugby: Plans for 30 million euro stadium redevelopment revealed

The Sportsground first opened in 1926

Connacht have announced their plans to redevelop the Sportsground stadium in Galway.

The development is expected to cost around 30 million euro and will increase the capacity to 12,000.

The site will also house the province's new high performance training centre along with maintaining a schedule of greyhound racing.

The Sportsground has been the home of Connacht Rugby since 1927 and currently has a capacity of just over 8,000.

The project is expected to be financed through a combination of private investors and public funds, including the government's Large Scale Sports Infrastructure Fund which was established as part of the Project Ireland 2040 review of Capital Spending Projects.

Three potential sites were shortlisted after talks to build a new stadium began three years ago, with the existing Sportsground emerging as the option most suitable for the development.

New features will include an all-weather playing surface, which the province say will be made available to soccer and gaelic games should the demand arise.

"A key pillar of the vision for Connacht Rugby, Grassroots to Green Shirts, is to deliver facilities that match our ambition," said Connacht CEO Willie Ruane.

"The arrangement we have reached with the Irish Greyhound Board (Sportsground co-tenants), paves the way for the delivery of modern fit for purpose facilities to sustain the Sportsground as the home of club and professional rugby in the province."

The western province lifted their first ever major trophy in 2016 when they defeated Leinster in the Pro12 final.

In 2013 they launched their Grassroots to Green Shirts programme aimed at increasing the number of local players coming through the provincial pathway and moving into international rugby.

