Rugby Championship: New Zealand hit back to stun South Africa

The All Blacks have won six of the seven Rugby Championships

Rugby Championship South Africa (6) 30 Tries: Kriel, De Allende, Kolbe Cons: Pollard 3 Pen: Pollard 3 New Zealand (6) 32 Tries: Smith, Ioane, Barrett, Savea Cons: Mo'unga 3 Pen: Barrett 2

Rugby Championship winners New Zealand produced a stunning fightback to beat South Africa 32-30 in Pretoria.

The All Blacks, who lost 36-34 to the Spingboks last month, had secured their sixth title last week but trailed 30-13 midway through the second half.

However, tries in the closing four minutes from Scott Barrett and Ardie Savea drew the visitors level.

Richie Mo'unga sealed a remarkable victory with the conversion, the last kick of the match.

The All Blacks now head on tour and face England at Twickenham on 11 November.