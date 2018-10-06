Rugby Championship: New Zealand hit back to stun South Africa

New Zealand celebrate their win against South Africa
The All Blacks have won six of the seven Rugby Championships
Rugby Championship
South Africa (6) 30
Tries: Kriel, De Allende, Kolbe Cons: Pollard 3 Pen: Pollard 3
New Zealand (6) 32
Tries: Smith, Ioane, Barrett, Savea Cons: Mo'unga 3 Pen: Barrett 2

Rugby Championship winners New Zealand produced a stunning fightback to beat South Africa 32-30 in Pretoria.

The All Blacks, who lost 36-34 to the Spingboks last month, had secured their sixth title last week but trailed 30-13 midway through the second half.

However, tries in the closing four minutes from Scott Barrett and Ardie Savea drew the visitors level.

Richie Mo'unga sealed a remarkable victory with the conversion, the last kick of the match.

The All Blacks now head on tour and face England at Twickenham on 11 November.

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Rugby union coverage

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you