Rugby Championship: New Zealand hit back to stun South Africa
-
- From the section Rugby Union
|Rugby Championship
|South Africa (6) 30
|Tries: Kriel, De Allende, Kolbe Cons: Pollard 3 Pen: Pollard 3
|New Zealand (6) 32
|Tries: Smith, Ioane, Barrett, Savea Cons: Mo'unga 3 Pen: Barrett 2
Rugby Championship winners New Zealand produced a stunning fightback to beat South Africa 32-30 in Pretoria.
The All Blacks, who lost 36-34 to the Spingboks last month, had secured their sixth title last week but trailed 30-13 midway through the second half.
However, tries in the closing four minutes from Scott Barrett and Ardie Savea drew the visitors level.
Richie Mo'unga sealed a remarkable victory with the conversion, the last kick of the match.
The All Blacks now head on tour and face England at Twickenham on 11 November.