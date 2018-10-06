WRU National League & Bowl results

Welsh rugby

6 October 2018

Also see details from the Principality Welsh Premiership

Also see details for the Celtic Cup (external site)

Also see details for the National Cup, Plate & Bowl (external site)

Swalec Championship

Division 1 East

Division 1 East Central

Division 1 North

Division 1 West

Division 1 West Central

Celtic Cup:

5 October

Munster A 40-29 Scarlets A

Ospreys Development 19-39 Ulster A

6 October

Connacht Eagles 12-26 Cardiff Blues A

Dragons A 29-48 Leinster A

