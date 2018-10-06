Glasgow Warriors: Huw Jones 'going great guns' - Dave Rennie

Huw Jones grabbed the first try against Zebre for Glasgow

Huw Jones is "going great guns" after finding his form for Glasgow Warriors, says head coach Dave Rennie.

The Scotland cap scored the first try in Glasgow's 36-8 Pro14 win over Zebre on Friday in his latest impressive showing for the Scotstoun side.

Jones, 24, said earlier this week that he did not "feel comfortable" in a Warriors jersey during his first 10 months in Glasgow.

"He's got a really good skill set. He's dynamic," Rennie told BBC Scotland.

"What we know with Huw is that he has been a great try scorer for Scotland.

"What we have challenged with is to be a creator and create opportunities for others and make shifts defensively. We've seen evidence of that."

During his first season at Glasgow, Jones scored one try in seven appearances before wrist surgery cut his campaign short.

In a Scotland shirt, he has delivered 10 tries from 16 caps and, after his try helped Glasgow to victory over the Dragons last week, his efforts against Zebre point to a man finding his stride at club level.

"He didn't go away with Scotland. He's had a wrist injury and had an operation," said the Glasgow head coach.

"He came straight out of South Africa, straight into international stuff and then with us. He's freshened up and I think he's going great guns."

'We were far more direct in the second half'

Rennie conceded he was disappointed with Glasgow's first-half showing as Zebre put the home side under pressure at Scotstoun.

However, it was a different story after the break as the Glasgow coach saw his side go more direct with great success.

"We weren't very happy at half-time. Our set-piece was poor," he said.

"We only had 30% possession and 30% territory. We just didn't hang on the ball long enough to apply any pressure.

"We needed to make some shifts and the second half was better. We were far more direct, got quicker ball and put them under pressure from there."