Edinburgh: Darcy Graham in frame for Montpellier contest

Darcy Graham (left) scored a try for Edinburgh against Cheetahs

Darcy Graham may have played himself into the team for Edinburgh's Heineken Champions Cup opener after inspiring his side to a 37-21 win over Cheetahs, says coach Richard Cockerill.

The 21-year-old wing made his first start since February and scored the second of his side's four tries.

Now he could start against Montpellier in France next Saturday.

"Guys have to take their opportunity and Darcy took his. I thought he was outstanding," Cockerill said.

"He was probably our best player - a young lad, came in and showed everything you want to see from a young Scottish boy. For probably the smallest man on the field, he plays with a big heart."

Edinburgh, who moved up to second in Pro14's Conference B after consecutive wins, are in the Champions Cup for the first time in five seasons.

And before facing the stars of Montpellier, Cockerill hopes his side can take confidence from a game in which he was happy with the result while knowing "we can play better".

"Of course it's daunting," he told BBC Scotland. "They are a powerhouse of European rugby and probably the best side in France last year bar the final when they came unstuck.

"We've got to go and enjoy ourselves and see exactly where we sit with the big boys. Nobody expects us to win, so maybe Edinburgh will do that because Edinburgh do that when nobody expects us to win."

Viliame Mata was forced off injured in the second half, but Cockerill said that the Fijian number eight had taken a bump on a shin bruised the previous week and was not a fitness doubt for next weekend.