Premiership: Worcester Warriors v Bristol Bears (Sun)

Pat Lam's newly-promoted side are two points above 10th-placed Worcester after five games

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Sixways Date: Sunday, 7 October Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Worcester Warriors make five changes to the side that lost at Exeter Chiefs last time out.

Winger Bryce Heem, centre Francois Venter, prop Nick Schonert and flanker Sam Lewis are all fit again, and Scotland back Duncan Weir is recalled.

Bristol Bears change three, and give a first start to South Africa full-back Zane Kirchner, but Piers O'Connor (foot) is injured.

Fly-half Ian Madigan returns to the side and lock Joe Joyce also starts.

Worcester's director of rugby Alan Solomons told BBC Hereford & Worcester:

"This has got a derby element about it and we're looking forward to it.

"You know what to expect. Bristol are a possession-based team so they're going to keep the ball. What we have seen is what we will get.

"It's important that, when we build pressure, we convert that in to points. I would anticipate that there will be a full house at Sixways and we have got to give them something to cheer about."

Bristol head coach Pat Lam told BBC Radio Bristol:

"Worcester are a very good side and I know [Solomons] well. They're unlucky - they could easily have won all their games this year.

"They're a very well-balanced side. A lot of people, I suppose like they look at us, they go 'well Worcester should be at the bottom', but when we look at them, there is a quality side there that we will face.

"It's another opportunity for us to improve the things we got wrong at the weekend and try and go and get the points.

Worcester Warriors: Pennell; Heem, Venter, Mills, Adams; Weir, Hougaard; Black, Singleton, Schonert Bresler, Barry, Mama, Lewis, Van Velze.

Replacements: Taufete'e, Bower, Kerrod, Phillips, Hill, Heaney, Lance, Humphreys.

Bristol Bears: Kirchner; Morahan, Hurrell, Piutau, Leiua; Madigan, Uren; Thomas, Thacker, Afoa, Holmes, Joyce, Luatua, Smith, Lam.

Replacements: Fenton-Wells, Woolmore, Armstrong, Jeffries, Thomas, Stirzaker, Sheedy, Edwards.

