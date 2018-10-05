Steve Ojomoh: Former Bath and England flanker suffers stroke

Steve Ojomoh celebrating winning the 1996 Pilkington Cup at Twickenham with Bath

Former Bath and England flanker Steve Ojomoh is in intensive care in hospital after suffering a stroke.

Ojomoh, 48, who won England 12 caps and played four times at the 1995 World Cup, was taken ill earlier this week.

In a statement on the Bath website, his wife Lisa said he was "not out of risk yet" and praised the work of staff at Southmead Hospital in Bristol.

Ojomoh won 10 trophies with Bath in the 1990s, including five league titles, before joining Gloucester in 1998.

After three years at Kingsholm he went on to play for Italian side Parma and Newport in Wales and before moving into coaching in 2003.