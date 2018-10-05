Pro14: Leinster v Munster (Sat)

Carbery was instrumental in Munster's nine-try win over Ulster last weekend

Guinness Pro14: Leinster v Munster Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 6 October Kick-off: 18:00 BST Coverage: Preview, score updates and match report on BBC Sport website

Ireland fly-half Joey Carbery will face former club Leinster for the first time when Munster travel to take on their inter-provincial rivals on Saturday.

Carbery is in a side which includes three changes, with Jean Kleyn, Darren Sweetnam and Sammy Arnold starting.

Ahead of the start of their Heineken Champions Cup campaign, Leinster have rotated their squad, with Johnny Sexton among the players making way.

Rob Kearney will win his 200th cap in the Aviva Stadium derby clash.

Jack McGrath makes his first appearance of the season at loose-head prop having recovered from a knee injury, while Cian Healy, Josh van der Flier and Sean Cronin are named among the Leinster replacements.

With Kearney starting at full-back, Fergus McFadden is on the right wing with James Lowe on the left.

Robbie Henshaw and Rory O'Loughlin are selected in the centre with Jamison Gibson-Park and Ross Byrne in the half-backs.

Munster head coach Johann van Graan had been expected to rest Carbery for the Pro14 trip to face his former team-mates, but the fly-half has been retained as well as captain Peter O'Mahony as the province look to build on the momentum from last weekend's nine-try win over Ulster.

Kleyn comes into the second row in place of Billy Holland, with Arnold replacing Rory Scannell in midfield and Sweetnam starts on the right wing instead of Alex Wootton.

Leinster have won four of their opening five games of the new season and are five points clear of Scarlets at the top of Conference B.

Munster have endured a stuttering start to their campaign, with three home wins coupled with two defeats on the road, which leaves them in third place in Conference A.

Munster have yet to beat Leinster under head coach Van Graan, who took charge in November 2017

However, Van Graan's side enjoyed a perfect warm-up for their trip to face the Pro14 defending champions with the demolition of Ulster.

"Let's call their defence the secret of their team," Van Graan told the Munster website.

"They don't really commit a lot of guys to the breakdown. They are very comfortable to defend 10, 20, or 30 phases and once they get that turnover, they punish you.

"A lot of teams have come trying different things against them. Some guys try to keep the ball in hand, some go to the air, some went with a breakdown focus and some went in with a variety of stuff.

"The important thing for us is that we play our game."

Leinster have won their last nine matches at the Aviva Stadium - their last loss at the home of Irish rugby was against Toulon in December 2015 - while Munster's last victory at the Lansdowne Road venue was against Leinster in October 2014.

Leinster: Kearney; McFadden, O'Loughlin, Henshaw, Lowe; Byrne, Gibson-Park; McGrath, Tracy, Bent; Toner, Ryan; Ruddock, Leavy, O'Brien.

Replacements: Cronin, Healy, Porter, Kearney, Van der Flier, McGrath, Reid, Kearney.

Munster: Conway; Sweetnam, Arnold, Goggin, Earls; Carbery, Mathewson; Kilcoyne, N Scannell, Archer; Kleyn, Beirne; O'Mahony, O'Donnell, Stander.

Replacements: O'Byrne, Cronin, Parker, Holland, Cloete, Williams, Hanrahan, R Scannell.