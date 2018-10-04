Pro14: Rory Best and Jacob Stockdale return for Connacht clash

The expected return of Rory Best and Jacob Stockdale will be a major boost for Ulster

Guinness Pro14: Ulster v Connacht Venue: Kingspan Stadium, Belfast Date: Friday, 5 October Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Live on Radio Ulster medium wave and the BBC Sport website; match report on BBC Sport website

Rory Best and Jacob Stockdale will make their first appearances of the season in Friday's Pro14 inter-provincial against Connacht at Kingspan Stadium.

Captain Best has been out since late last season with a hamstring injury while winger Stockdale suffered a hamstring strain in training in August.

Stuart McCloskey comes in for the injured Darren Cave, with Tom O'Toole and Marcell Coetzee joining the pack.

Iain Henderson is fit to play despite suffering a concussion last weekend.

Ulster indicated earlier in the week that Henderson had been undergoing the "return to play protocols".

Coetzee has recovered from a shoulder injury and replaces fellow South African Jean Deysel.

The return of Ireland international Stockdale means that Angus Kernohan switches to the right wing, with McCloskey and Angus Curtis paired in midfield for the first time.

Cooney has recovered after suffering a cut scalp in the 64-7 thumping by Munster but Cave will be out for eight weeks after fracturing a thumb.

The centre suffered his injury in last weekend's game in Limerick and joins a list of absentees which includes prop Wiehahn Herbst, who had surgery on Tuesday to repair a hip injury sustained in the recent match against the Cheetahs.

Media playback is not supported on this device 'We won't dwell on Munster defeat' - Cooney

A lengthy Ulster injury list also includes Luke Marshall, Will Addison, Michael Lowry, Louis Ludik, Henry Speight, Marty Moore, Rob Herring Peter Browne, Jordi Murphy, David Busby, Rob Lyttle, Kyle McCall, Tommy O'Hagan and Jack Owens.

Fly-half Johnny McPhillips could make his first appearance of the season after being named among the replacements, while James Hume, a debutant last week, and fit-again back-rower Sean Reidy are also included on the bench.

Best's injury ruled him out of his country's Test series win over Australia in June.

Media playback is not supported on this device 'We have to be at our best' - McFarland

Connacht will travel to Kingspan Stadium aiming for their first win at the Belfast venue since November 1960.

The westerners lie fifth in Conference A with two wins from five, while Ulster have dropped to third in Conference B after their first defeat of the campaign.

Connacht captain Jarrad Butler is back from injury to take his place in the team, with academy player Paul Boyle drafted in at number eight.

The front row shows one change from the side which lost to Leinster as Tom McCartney plays at hooker in place of the injured Dave Heffernan, while Matt Healy is fit again and starts on the wing.

Ulster: Nelson; Kernohan, Curtis, McCloskey, Stockdale; Burns, Cooney; Warwick, Best (capt), O'Toole; O'Connor, Henderson; Rea, Timoney, Coetzee.

Replacements: McBurney, O'Sullivan, Kane, Treadwell, Reidy, Shanahan, McPhillips, Hume.

Connacht: O'Halloran, Adeolokun, Farrell, Aki, Healy, Carty, Marmion; Buckley, McCartney, Bealham, Dillane, Roux, O'Brien, Butler (capt), Boyle.

Replacements: Delahunt, McCabe, Carey, Cannon, Fainga'a, Blade, Godwin, Kelleher.