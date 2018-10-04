Mike Brown: Full-back's 300th Harlequins game an 'incredible achievement'

Mike Brown has scored 85 tries in 299 outings for Harlequins since making his debut in 2005

Harlequins head of rugby Paul Gustard says Mike Brown's "bravery, courage and tenacity" gives the team confidence ahead of his 300th game for the club.

The 33-year-old England international holds the club record for the most appearances in the professional era.

"He is going to end up being the most-capped Harlequin of all time, of that I have got no doubt," Gustard said.

"To have played 300 games for his club and over 70 for his country is an incredible achievement."

Brown, who has scored 85 tries for the Premiership side, is set to reach the landmark when Quins host Saracens in the league on Saturday.

"With his bravery, courage, tenacity and how he plays the game, he gives the team confidence," Gustard added to BBC Surrey.

How long can he go on?

Southampton-born Brown came through the Harlequins academy and scored a try against Doncaster Knights when he made his first-team debut in a Championship match in October 2005.

Following his international bow in 2007, he won the Amlin Challenge Cup with Quins in 2011 and was part of the side which won their maiden Premiership title a year later.

Brown says good conditioning is a reason for his longevity at club and international level, with his 72 caps making him England's most-capped full-back.

Brown scored seven Premiership tries in 2011-12 as Harlequins ended the season as champions

"It has been a long road and taken a lot to get here but I have enjoyed every minute and I am extremely proud," Brown told the BBC.

"I pride myself on making sure I am fully prepared every time I play. That is why I have managed to play so many games; with a lot of time, effort and money spent keeping myself in as best shape as possible.

"There is no reason why I can't keep going, as long as I keep enjoying it and the body feels like it does at the moment."

Brown 'embodies' Harlequins

Brown cites the Premiership and Challenge Cup triumphs as the main highlights during his time at the south-west London club, and is keen to bring more silverware to The Stoop.

"You have highs and lows, like not making the knockout stages of a home World Cup and a couple of bad years with Quins, so it has not all been plain sailing, he added.

"I always said to myself to make the most of it and I have definitely done that. I want to win things with Harlequins still."

Brown may have extra motivation for playing on, as he is four tries shy of matching Ugo Monye's professional record for Quins.

"Mike is very solid in defence and his one-on-one tacking is probably the best in the world as a full-back," Gustard added.

"His aerial strength is outstanding.

"He has got a voice, character and personality and the team needs that. For the way we want to play and the resilience we want to have as a team, Mike Brown embodies that."