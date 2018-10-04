Danny Cipriani: Gloucester fly-half wins Premiership player of the month

Danny Cipriani joined Gloucester from Wasps in the summer

Gloucester fly-half Danny Cipriani has been named Premiership player of the month for September - two weeks after being left out of Eddie Jones' 36-man England training squad.

Jones stated in August the 30-year-old would be "judged on his rugby" after Cipriani was fined by magistrates for common assault and resisting arrest on a pre-season tour in Jersey.

Cipriani scored one try and provided four assists during September, but after leaving him out for England Jones said "he knows what he has to work on".

"At this stage Danny is not in the top two stand-offs," Jones told BBC Sport.

"I think he has done some great things, as has been well reported, but there are areas of his game he needs to work on and he understands that."

Following the incident in Jersey, Cipriani was also fined by his club and reprimanded by an Rugby Football Union disciplinary panel for conduct prejudicial to the interests of the game.

But he started the season in impressive form, providing two spectacular passes to create tries in his opening two games against Northampton Saints and Bath.

England begin their autumn internationals campaign against South Africa on Saturday, 3 November.