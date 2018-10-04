Scotland Women: Scott Forrest & Bryan Easson to assist head coach Shade Munro

Scott Forrest led Ayr to the BT Premiership title in 2017 before coaching Scotland Women's sevens

Scotland Women have appointed Scott Forrest and Bryan Easson as assistant coaches to Shade Munro as they prepare for two autumn Tests next month.

Forrest, currently Scotland Women's sevens coach, will take on a defensive brief, while Scottish Rugby Academy coach Easson will look after attack.

Previous assistants Ciaran Beattie and Peter Jericevich will continue with other roles within Scottish Rugby.

Scotland face Italy away on 4 November and host Canada on 27 November.

They will also travel to face Spain on 20 January as they build towards their 2019 Six Nations campaign.

A group of 30 players will attend Scotland's first training camp of the season at Oriam this weekend, with Darlington Mowden Park prop Lisa Cockburn and Scotland Sevens player Bryony Nelson earning first call-ups to the senior squad.

