Pro14: Edinburgh v Cheetahs: Johnstone, Socino, Graham & Sutherland start

Juan Pablo Socino will make his second competitive start for Edinburgh after arriving this summer

Pro 14: Edinburgh v Cheetahs Venue: Murrayfield Date: Friday, 5 October Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Commentary on Radio Scotland & online; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Edinburgh have brought centres Juan Pablo Socino and James Johnstone into their side among four changes for Friday's home Pro14 game with Cheetahs.

The duo take replace the rested Matt Scott and Chris Dean, who is on the bench, where Ross Ford and Jaco van der Walt return after call-offs last week.

Darcy Graham takes over from Dougie Fife on the right wing for his first start since February.

And loose-head prop Rory Sutherland is handed his first start of the season.

Edinburgh, who are fifth out of seven in Conference B after their opening five games, are aiming for a fifth consecutive home victory in all competitions, after a tense 31-30 win over Benetton last Friday.

"We've named a strong, combative side who'll be looking to make amends following last weekend's disappointing performance," said head coach Richard Cockerill.

"Whilst we were happy with the result and certain aspects of our play, the squad know that there is plenty to improve on if we're going to challenge in the league.

"Cheetahs are a physical, abrasive outfit with quick backs out wide that'll punish you throughout the 80 minutes. However, we've got plenty of belief, especially at home, and I've got every confidence that this group of players can bounce back tomorrow night."

Edinburgh: Kinghorn; Graham, Johnstone, Socino, Van der Merwe; Hickey, Pyrgos; Sutherland, McInally (capt), Nel, Toolis, Gilchrist, Bradbury, Watson, Mata.

Replacements: Ford, McCallum, Berghan, Hamilton, Ritchie, Kennedy, Van der Walt, Dean.

Cheetahs: TBC