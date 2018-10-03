Dominic Robertson-McCoy: Six-week ban for Connacht prop

Robertson-McCoy was dismissed seconds after being introduced as a substitute at the Sportsground

Connacht's Dominic Robertson-McCoy has been given a six-week ban for his stamp on Leinster's Josh van der Flier during their Pro14 derby at the Sportsground.

The tighthead prop admitted the charge against him after he was dismissed by referee John Lacey just a minute after his introduction as a substitute.

A disciplinary hearing found the New Zealander guilty of an offence under Law 9.12, which includes stamping.

Robertson-McCoy will be free to resume playing from midnight on 18 November.

The player came on as a replacement in the 68th of the game in Galway but he was shown a straight red card in the 69th minute after stamping down on van der Flier's head as the Leinster flanker was stuck in a ruck.

The suspension means the front-row forward will miss Connacht's opening European Challenge Cup matches against Bordeaux and Sale as well as their upcoming Pro14 fixtures against Ulster, Ospreys and Dragons but he will return in time for the matches against Southern Kings and the Cheetahs in South Africa.

Robertson-McCoy apologised to van der Flier immediately after the match and the disciplinary panel took into account the player's early admission of guilt and his remorse as well as his previous clean disciplinary record to halve his suspension from 12 weeks to six weeks.

The Auckland native, who is qualified to play for Ireland through his grandfather from County Armagh, joined Connacht in June 2016.