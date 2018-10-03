European rugby competitions promise crackdown on high tackles for 2018-19

Will Spencer's hit on Tommy Taylor resulted in the Tigers lock being dismissed

European chiefs have vowed to continue the crack-down on contact with the head when this season's tournaments start next weekend.

The continent's top referees met in France this week, with the policing of dangerous tackles high on the agenda.

And Europe rugby chairman Simon Halliday has promised a consistent and uniformed approach from officials.

"It is clear what World Rugby have guided. If you make contact with the head you risk a red card," he said.

He added to BBC Radio 5 live: "We are going to try, as a European organisation, to get the full consistency we need to protect the player."

The zero-tolerance approach from referees regarding high tackles has split opinion domestically this season.

Leicester second row Will Spencer received a red card in a match with Wasps last month, a decision criticised at the time by Tigers boss Geordan Murphy.

However, Wales and Dragons flanker Ross Moriarty told BBC Scrum V the modern game is "going soft".

Halliday, who won 23 caps for England at centre, says players can have no excuses, and believes lowering tackle techniques is essential in reducing the risk of concussion.

He says World Rugby guidelines will be "reinforced by the disciplinary panels, by match officials, and management" in Europe this season.

"A 6ft 7in forward can bend to make a tackle," Halliday added. "It is a choice, and I think it is disingenuous to say it isn't.

"Anyone who thinks concussion has gone away as an issue is in denial. It is getting worse. We need to stop that worsening and stop the misinformed commentary."

The 2018-19 Champions Cup begins on Friday, 12 October when holders Leinster host Wasps in Dublin.