Stuart Olding: Former Ireland and Ulster centre pens contract extension at Brive

Stuart Olding made 58 appearances for Ulster before his move to Brive
Former Ireland and Ulster centre Stuart Olding has signed a new deal with Brive which will keep him at the French club until at least 2020.

The 25-year-old joined Brive in May after his Ulster and Ireland contract was revoked following a rape trial.

Olding and former Ulster team-mate Paddy Jackson were cleared of rape in the trial earlier this year.

"Stuart has won everyone over, both with his rugby and on a human level," said Brive president Simon Gillham.

"He's a bit like Jonny Wilkinson because of his technicality and courage on the ground and by his kindness and humility in everyday life. He is a good example to follow."

Olding, who made his Ulster debut in 2011 and won four Ireland caps, has become a key player for the second-tier club.

"After three or four days spent in Brive, I already felt like home," he said.

"There is a good group of friends, with very good players. I am quite impressed by the rugby here.

"I was also impressed by the fans, who know how to be heard. I received a really fantastic welcome and for all these reasons, I want to stay in Brive for next year."

