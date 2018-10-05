Premiership: Wasps v Gloucester
-
- From the section English Rugby
|Gallagher Premiership
|Venue: Ricoh Arena Date: Saturday, 6 October Kick-off: 15:00 BST
|Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website
Wasps have made eight changes to their starting line-up for Gloucester's visit to the Ricoh Arena.
Elliot Daly returns to captain the side, with scrum-half Dan Robson, number eight Nathan Hughes and winger Christian Wade among those recalled.
Gloucester make only one change to the side that lost narrowly at home to Harlequins last weekend.
Billy Twelvetrees returns at outside centre, with Wales back Owen Williams coming onto the bench.
- Rugby Union Weekly podcast - listen and subscribe here
- For the latest rugby union news follow @bbcrugbyunion on Twitter.
Wasps: Miller; Wade, Daly (capt), De Jongh, Bassett; Searle, Robson; Harris, Taylor, Brookes; Rowlands, Gaskell, Johnson, Carr, Hughes.
Replacements: Cruse, Zhvania, Stuart, Myall, Young, Hampson, Le Bourgeois, Lovobalavu.
Gloucester: Hudson; Sharples, Twelvetrees, Atkinson, Banahan; Cipriani, Vellacott; Hohneck, Hanson, Balmain, Slater (capt), Grobler, Polledri, Ludlow, Morgan.
Replacements: Marais, Seville, Knight, Clarke, Evans, Braley, Williams, Woodward.
Referee: Craig Maxwell-Keys