Premiership: Wasps v Gloucester

Elliot Daly will captain Wasps for the second time this season.

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Ricoh Arena Date: Saturday, 6 October Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Wasps have made eight changes to their starting line-up for Gloucester's visit to the Ricoh Arena.

Elliot Daly returns to captain the side, with scrum-half Dan Robson, number eight Nathan Hughes and winger Christian Wade among those recalled.

Gloucester make only one change to the side that lost narrowly at home to Harlequins last weekend.

Billy Twelvetrees returns at outside centre, with Wales back Owen Williams coming onto the bench.

Rugby Union Weekly podcast - listen and subscribe here

For the latest rugby union news follow @bbcrugbyunion on Twitter.

Wasps: Miller; Wade, Daly (capt), De Jongh, Bassett; Searle, Robson; Harris, Taylor, Brookes; Rowlands, Gaskell, Johnson, Carr, Hughes.

Replacements: Cruse, Zhvania, Stuart, Myall, Young, Hampson, Le Bourgeois, Lovobalavu.

Gloucester: Hudson; Sharples, Twelvetrees, Atkinson, Banahan; Cipriani, Vellacott; Hohneck, Hanson, Balmain, Slater (capt), Grobler, Polledri, Ludlow, Morgan.

Replacements: Marais, Seville, Knight, Clarke, Evans, Braley, Williams, Woodward.

Referee: Craig Maxwell-Keys