Premiership: Sale Sharks v Newcastle Falcons

Australian international James O'Connor returns after an ankle injury to the Sale Sharks squad.

Gallagher Premiership Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Saturday, 6 October Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Sale have made three changes to the starting line-up following last weekend's loss at Leicester.

Rohan Janse van Rensburg makes his first start since January, AJ MacGinty returns as fly-half and James Phillips starts in the second row, and James O'Connor is also in the matchday squad.

Newcastle only make one change to the side that picked up a losing bonus point against Wasps last weekend.

Scrum-half Michael Young comes in for his first start of the season.

Sale: S James; McGuigan, L James, Van Rensburg, Yarde; MacGinty, Cliff; Harrison, Webber, John, Evans, Phillips, Ross (capt), T Curry, Strauss.

Replacements: Langdon, Tarus, Jones, Ostrikov, Beaumont, Warr, Jennings, O'Connor.

Newcastle: Hammersley; Goneva, Harris, Williams, Sinoti; Flood, Young; Brocklebank, McGuigan, Mulipola, Green, Cavubati, Graham, Welch (capt), Wilson.

Replacements: Cooper, Mavinga, Wilson, Witty, Burrows, Takulua, Hodgson, Penny

Referee: Tom Foley