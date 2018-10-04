Premiership: Bath v Exeter Chiefs

Bath fly-half Rhys Priestland
Rhys Priestland skippers Bath for the visit of undefeated Exeter
Gallagher Premiership
Venue: The Recreation Ground Date: Friday, 5 October Kick-off: 19:45 BST
Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Somerset, BBC Radio Bristol and BBC Radio Devon and on the BBC Sport website

Wales fly-half Rhys Priestland captains a much-changed Bath side for the visit of Exeter in the Premiership.

Priestland and Semesa Rokoduguni are the only surviving starters from Saturday's defeat at Saracens.

Exeter are without forwards Jonny Hill (damaged finger ligaments) and Sam Simmonds (ruptured anterior cruciate ligament) through long-term injuries.

Luke Cowan-Dickie, Don Armand and Henry Slade all start as part of eight changes from the win against Worcester.

Bath: Burns; Rokoduguni, Willison, Vuna, Cokanasiga; Priestland (capt), Green; Catt, Dunn, Thomas, Attwood, Ewels, Mercer, Ellis, Faletau.

Replacements: Walker, Van Rooyen, Perenise, Stooke, Bayloiss, Cook, Wright, Atkins.

Exeter: Dollman; Nowell, Slade, Devoto, Cordero; Steenson (capt), Townsend; Moon, Cowan-Dickie, Williams, Dennis, Skinner, Ewers, Armand, Kvesic.

Replacements: Yeandle, Hepburn, Francis, Atkins, Lawday, Maunder, J Simmonds, Whitten.

