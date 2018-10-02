Rory Best and Jacob Stockdale set for Ulster return in Connacht game

The expected return of Rory Best and Jacob Stockdale will be a major boost for Ulster

Guinness Pro14: Ulster v Connacht Venue: Kingspan Stadium, Belfast Date: Friday, 5 October Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Live on Radio Ulster medium wave and the BBC Sport website; match report on BBC Sport website

Rory Best and Jacob Stockdale are in line to make their first appearances of the season in Ulster's Pro14 game against Connacht on Friday.

The Ireland duo are back fit along with Sean Reidy while John Cooney should also be available despite suffering a cut scalp in the Munster hammering.

Iain Henderson was concussed at Thomond Park and looks extremely unlikely to feature in Friday's Interpro contest.

Darren Cave will be out for about eight weeks after fracturing a thumb.

The centre suffered his injury in last weekend's game in Limerick and joins a list of absentees which includes prop Wiehahn Herbst, who had surgery on Tuesday to repair a hip injury sustained in the recent match against the Cheetahs.

Marcell Coetzee (shoulder), Will Addison (back) and Michael Lowry (shoulder) are all said to be "recovering well" from recent injuries and will continue to be assessed in advance of Friday's game at Kingspan Stadium.

A dozen further players - including summer arrivals Jordi Murphy (ankle) and Marty Moore (calf) - are currently injured.

This injured list also includes Rob Herring (toe), Louis Ludik (hamstring), Luke Marshall (knee), Henry Speight (knee), Peter Browne (concussion), David Busby (knee), Rob Lyttle (knee), Kyle McCall (elbow), Tommy O'Hagan (ankle) and Jack Owens (concussion).

An Ulster statement said that Henderson "suffered a concussion in the Munster match and will follow return to play protocols".

Ireland skipper Best and wing star Stockdale have missed the opening month of the new season because of hamstring injuries.

Best's injury ruled him out of his country's Test series win over Australia in June.

Connacht will travel to Kingspan Stadium aiming for their first win at the Belfast venue since November 1960.