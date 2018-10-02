O'Driscoll rejects Moriarty claim that Sexton gets extra protection from refs

Media playback is not supported on this device O'Driscoll surprised at Moriarty's claim that refs give Sexton 'special treatment'

Former Ireland captain Brian O'Driscoll is surprised by Wales back row Ross Moriarty's claim that Johnny Sexton gets extra protection from referees.

Moriarty made the comments on BBC Wales' Scrum V as he referred to his recent yellow card against Leinster.

The Dragons player was sin-binned for a challenge on Ireland fly-half Sexton.

"I don't know if Ross Moriarty has been looking at some of the footage of Six Nations over the last couple of years," O'Driscoll told BBC Sport NI.

"He [Sexton] got a little bit of treatment in the England game two years ago. I [also] remember a [Yoann] Maestri hit that went unpunished."

The Dragons were trailing only 7-0 at the RDS following a battling early display before Leinster notched two tries during Moriarty's seemingly harsh sin-binning as they went on to record a 52-10 victory in the game on 15 September.

Who's the toughest Moriarty? Ross, Paul or Richard

Retired Leinster centre O'Driscoll suggested Moriarty's comments indicate he is indulging in similar type mind games to those occasionally employed by Wales coach Warren Gatland.

"I don't know. Ross Moriarty is obviously taking a leaf out of his coach's [Warren Gatland's] book and and throwing a hand grenade in there," the 39-year-old said.

"But I don't think players pay that much attention to what is said. It's about what you do on the park rather than what you say you are going to do."

Speaking to Scrum V about his sin-binning, Moriarty said Sexton has a "big pull in the game these days, which is quite sad".

"If Johnny did that against me in that game I know for a fact he would not have had anything happen to him," the Wales forward said.

"It's nice to see little players running around making a fool of big players but when a big player gets hold of a smaller one there's always a big scene."