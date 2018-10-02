Tyler Morgan: Dragons hopeful on Wales centre's return for Blues derby

Wales centre Tyler Morgan has missed Dragons' last three games

Guinness Pro14: Dragons v Cardiff Blues Venue: Rodney Parade, Newport Date: Sat, 6 Oct Kick-off: 17:15 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales, the BBC Sport website and app

Dragons could have Wales centre Tyler Morgan back for Saturday's Pro14 Welsh derby against Cardiff Blues at Rodney Parade.

The 23-year-old has missed the last three games with a hamstring injury.

Cory Hill, Ross Moriarty, Ollie Griffiths and Leon Brown could also return after missing last week's loss at Glasgow.

But Richard Hibbard, Arwel Robson and Jack Dixon remain doubts and the trio will face late fitness tests.

"Tyler has come through training after his injury. He did the sessions in full and took part in contact. We will see how he pulls up tomorrow [Wednesday]," said Dragons coach Bernard Jackman.

"It will be a huge boost if he is back. In fairness, Adam Warren and Jarryd Sage did a really good job in Glasgow. But Tyler is a player we have a huge time of time for and he is really important to us."

Former Wales three-quarter Gavin Henson is still sidelined with a knee problem that has become "long-term".

"Gavin had his knee drained again at the tail end of last week and it is better," Jackman said.

"There was less fluid but unfortunately there was fluid so he is back to see his specialist on Friday.

"He is in a knee brace at the moment just trying to stop the fluid building up through movement. He is still able to train upper body and do some cardio.

"Our medical team are a little bit shocked. We did not thing it was going to be long-term even though it is still early and just over a month since he played against Benetton

"It is one of those things that is lingering but there is no clear deadline of when he can play yet.

"We would like to think there is no fluid in it on Friday we can start rehabbing him back but at the moment there is no clear date."