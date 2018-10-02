Rob Evans: Scarlets' Wales prop set to miss Ospreys derby

Rob Evans made his Wales debut against Ireland in the 2015 Six Nations

Guinness Pro14: Scarlets v Ospreys Venue: Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Date: Sat, 6 Oct Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales, the BBC Sport website and app

Wales prop Rob Evans is set to miss Scarlets' Pro14 derby with Ospreys on Saturday because of a shoulder injury.

The loose-head has not played since being taken off during last month's win over Leinster - but he did not require surgery.

"Rob is getting better. He's not far off," said Scarlets head coach Wayne Pivac.

"It might be a bit of a push for this weekend but we'd certainly like to have him for Europe."

There is better news for Wales full-back Leigh Halfpenny, who will return to face Ospreys after being rested for the win over Southern Kings last weekend following a minor ankle knock.

"He's back running and available," Pivac added.

Scarlets are also boosted by the return to fitness of open-side flankers Will Boyde and Josh Macleod.

With Wales' James Davies a long-term injury absentee, youngster Dan Davis deputised in the back row.

"We've got Will Boyde training fully. He went through some full contact yesterday and came through that, so he's looking really good," said Pivac.

"He'll be available for the weekend, which is good news. Josh Macleod likewise. That's really pleasing."