Brad Barritt: Saracens captain to have surgery on facial injury

Brad Barritt was hurt midway through the first half against Bath on Saturday

Saracens captain Brad Barritt is to undergo surgery on the facial injury he sustained against Bath on Saturday.

Barritt was forced off in the first half of the Premiership champions' 50-27 win at Allianz Park after being caught in the face with a boot.

Having seen a consultant, the former England centre, 32, has been told he will need an operation this week.

League leaders Sarries say Barritt will be unavailable for their Premiership trip to Harlequins on Saturday.

It is not known if he will be fit enough to return for the club's first Champions Cup match at Glasgow Warriors eight days later (Sunday, 14 October).