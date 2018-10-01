Scarlets back-rower Uzair Cassiem cited for Southern Kings incident
- From the section Rugby Union
Scarlets back-rower Uzair Cassiem has been cited for an incident during the 54-14 victory over the Southern Kings on 29 September.
The South African has been reported by the citing commissioner for an alleged infringement of Law 9.12 which says a player must not physically or verbally abuse anyone.
The incident occurred in the 62nd minute of the Scarlets win after Cassiem had come on as a replacement.
The hearing will happen on 3 October.
The law says physical abuse includes, but is not limited to, biting, punching, contact with the eye or eye area, striking with any part of the arm (including stiff-arm tackles), shoulder, head or knee(s), stamping, trampling, tripping or kicking.