Tim Swiel: Newcastle Falcons sign versatile Harlequins back

Tim Swiel has been at Harlequins on a permanent basis since 2015

Newcastle Falcons have signed versatile back Tim Swiel from Harlequins with immediate effect.

The 25-year-old joined Quins on loan from South Africa-based Sharks in 2014 before making a permanent move to the Stoop the following year.

Somerset-born Swiel, who played 48 games in all for Harlequins, can play fly-half or across the back five.

"He plays the game at pace, he is someone who makes things happen," director of rugby Dean Richards said.

"He will fit perfectly into the way we play. The fact that he can play multiple positions is another major plus point."