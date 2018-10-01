Cornish Pirates need to tighten up defence after Ealing loss, says coach

Cornish Pirates are still clear at the top of English rugby's second tier, having scored a league-high 176 points

Cornish Pirates coach Alan Paver says his side's defence must match their attack after they lost for the first time this season.

The Pirates picked up two bonus points as they scored five tries in their 41-35 loss at second-placed Ealing, although they still lead the Championship by two points.

"The guys are stepping up, playing with real pace and power," he said.

"We're trying to elevate the defence up to the same standards as the attack."

Paver told BBC Radio Cornwall: "They're working really hard and trying to do all the right things, but at the moment we do have an edge in the attack and if that's the strong part of the game, away we go with it."

Winger Robin Wedlake scored a hat-trick in west London to add to the five tries he already has scored this season.

"He's a strong, strong boy and what's really exciting about him is he can score a try from relatively nothing," added Paver.

"He's got a lot of power, a lot of pace, so put him in the right areas he's going to pinch a couple a game I think."