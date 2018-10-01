Worcester Warriors: Premiership club taken over by consortium

Premiership club Worcester Warriors have been taken over by consortium led by finance specialist Errol Pope.

Pope, who works in property and commodity trading, is the primary funder in a four-man consortium.

It also includes former Saracens and Sale flanker David Seymour, ex-Swindon Town chairman Jed McCrory and Scott Priestnall.

"Our search has been extensive. The whole process has been a thorough one," said Warriors chairman Bill Bolsover.

"To ensure we found the right owners who have the backing to take this club forward.

"Having met with numerous potential new owners and investors we have found long-term owners who are capable of taking the club to the next level."

More to follow.