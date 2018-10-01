Felipe Ezcurra: Argentina scrum-half joins Leicester Tigers on short-term deal

Felipe Ezcurra's three Test caps have all come against Uruguay and Chile

Leicester have signed Argentina international scrum-half Felipe Ezcurra on a short-term contract.

The 25-year-old has joined from the Hindu club in his homeland and played three Tests for the Pumas between 2014 and 2016, as well as spending time with the Jaguares Super Rugby side.

Ezcurra will provide cover after Harry Simmons injured his knee.

With Ben Youngs set to be involved with England, he will remain with Tigers during the autumn international period.