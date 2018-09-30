Sami Panico: Italy prop arrested for alleged drug trafficking
-
- From the section Rugby Union
Italy prop Sami Panico has been arrested for alleged drug trafficking, according to Italian press reports.
The 25-year-old, who has played 10 Tests, had 1.5kg of marijuana and 330g of hashish seized from his home, news agency Ansa reported.
He was arrested on a drug-dealing charge and is now under house arrest while awaiting trial.
Italian newspaper La Gazzetta reported that Panico had 10,000 euros (£8,919) stashed in his garden.
Panico, who plays for Italian club Zebre, was dropped last year after breaking a team-mate's jaw following an argument at the training ground.