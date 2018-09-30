Sami Panico: Italy prop arrested for alleged drug trafficking

Sami Panico
Sami Panico's most recent Test for Italy was in the 2017 Six Nations

Italy prop Sami Panico has been arrested for alleged drug trafficking, according to Italian press reports.

The 25-year-old, who has played 10 Tests, had 1.5kg of marijuana and 330g of hashish seized from his home, news agency Ansa reported.

He was arrested on a drug-dealing charge and is now under house arrest while awaiting trial.

Italian newspaper La Gazzetta reported that Panico had 10,000 euros (£8,919) stashed in his garden.

Panico, who plays for Italian club Zebre, was dropped last year after breaking a team-mate's jaw following an argument at the training ground.

