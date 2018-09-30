Rugby Championship 2018: New Zealand beat Argentina 35-17 to lift trophy for sixth time
|Rugby Championship
|Argentina (3) 17
|Tries: Cubelli, Boffelli Cons: Sanchez (2) Pen: Sanchez
|New Zealand (21) 35
|Tries: Ioane (2), Naholo, Tuipulotu, Lienert-Brown Cons: Barrett (4), Mo'unga
New Zealand won the Rugby Championship for the sixth time with a 35-17 win over Argentina in Buenos Aires.
Victory gave the All Blacks an unsurpassable seven-point lead over South Africa with one game to play.
A shock 36-34 win in Wellington this month had given South Africa hope that they could overtake New Zealand and win the competition for the first time.
But they failed to secure a bonus point in a 23-12 win over Australia in Port Elizabeth earlier on Saturday.
That result left the All Blacks needing a win to secure the title, and they outscored Argentina by five tries to two to collect a bonus point as well.