Rugby Championship 2018: New Zealand beat Argentina 35-17 to lift trophy for sixth time

New Zealand have won every Rugby Championship except one (2015) since it expanded from the Tri-Nations when Argentina joined in 2012

Rugby Championship Argentina (3) 17 Tries: Cubelli, Boffelli Cons: Sanchez (2) Pen: Sanchez New Zealand (21) 35 Tries: Ioane (2), Naholo, Tuipulotu, Lienert-Brown Cons: Barrett (4), Mo'unga

New Zealand won the Rugby Championship for the sixth time with a 35-17 win over Argentina in Buenos Aires.

Victory gave the All Blacks an unsurpassable seven-point lead over South Africa with one game to play.

A shock 36-34 win in Wellington this month had given South Africa hope that they could overtake New Zealand and win the competition for the first time.

But they failed to secure a bonus point in a 23-12 win over Australia in Port Elizabeth earlier on Saturday.

That result left the All Blacks needing a win to secure the title, and they outscored Argentina by five tries to two to collect a bonus point as well.