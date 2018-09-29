WRU National League & Bowl results

Welsh rugby

29-6 September/October 2018

Also see details from the Principality Welsh Premiership

Also see details for the Celtic Cup (external site)

Also see details for the National Cup, Plate & Bowl (external site)

Swalec Championship

View full National Championship details

Division 1 East

View full Division 1 East details

Division 1 East Central

View full Division 1 East Central details

Division 1 North

View full Division 1 North details

Division 1 West

View full Division 1 West details

Division 1 West Central

View full Division 1 West Central details

Celtic Cup:

Cardiff Blues A 32 - 33 Munster A

Scarlets 35 - 19 Connacht

Ulster 27 - 19 Dragons

WRU National Plate, Round One

Abertillery B G 5 - 30 Ynysddu

Bala 39 - 18 Mold

Barry 28 - 31 Llanharan

Blackwood 17 - 68 Brynmawr

Bonymaen W/O Porthcawl

Bridgend Athletic W/O Morriston

Bro Ffestiniog 19 - 25 Nant Conwy

Burry Port 17 - 46 Pontarddulais

Caerleon 22 - 29 Ynysybwl

Caerphilly 31 - 43 Nelson

Caldicot 12 - 23 Croesyceiliog

Cambrian Welfare 35 - 15 Gilfach Goch

Carmarthen Athletic 15 - 30 Tenby United

Cilfynydd W/O Abercwmboi

Cwmbran 0 - 31 Dowlais

Glamorgan Wanderers 57 - 7 Llantwit Fardre

Glynneath 59 - 5 Nantymoel

Gorseinon 27 - 20 Whitland

Gowerton 23 - 31 Crymych

Heol y Cyw 37 - 7 Aberdare

Kidwelly W/O Fishguard

Llanelli Wanderers W/O Tycroes

Llangefni 31 - 33 Caernarfon

Llangennech 22 - 5 Dunvant

Maesteg Celtic 38 - 24 Aberavon Quins

Monmouth 13 - 18 Senghenydd

Mumbles 55 - 5 Tumble

Newport HSOB 17 - 29 Talywain

Pembroke 5 - 50 Aberystwyth

Penallta 61 - 3 Abercarn

Penclawdd 10 - 28 Felinfoel

Pencoed 58 - 5 Cwmavon

Pill Harriers 27 - 24 Hartridge

Pontypool United 12 - 30 Brecon

Porth Harlequins 22 - 10 Llanishen

Pwllheli 29 - 15 Bethesda

Resolven 27 - 17 Kenfig Hill

Rhiwbina 61 - 8 Builth Wells

Risca 24 - 29 Blaenavon

Rumney 33 - 26 Abercynon

Ruthin 18 - 29 Llandudno

St Clears 52 - 27 Loughor

St Josephs 25 - 15 Dinas Powys

St Peters 22 - 25 Mountain Ash

Taffs Well 37 - 12 Cardiff Quins

Taibach 31 - 70 Brynamman

Tondu 22 - 24 Skewen

Treorchy 15 - 10 Llantrisant

Waunarlwydd 15 - 18 Birchgrove

Ystalyfera 49 - 14 Nantyffyllon

Ystradgynlais 17 - 52 Ammanford

Byes: Dinbych & Seven Sisters

WRU National Leagues

TWO NORTH

COBRA 15 - 13 Dolgellau

Colwyn Bay 14 - 20 Llanidloes

Nant Conwy II 0 - 20 Wrexham

Newtown 64 - 17 Rhyl

Welshpool 30 - 27 Bangor

THREE NORTH

Benllech P - P Flint

Machynlleth 38 - 17 Llangefni II

Menai Bridge P - P Rhosllanerchrugog

Pwllheli II 23 - 19 CR Dinbach II

Shotton Steel 51 - 12 Holyhead

THREE EAST A

Abergavenny 20 - 18 Deri

Abertysswg 12 - 26 Oakdale

Fleur De Lys P - P RTB Ebbw Vale

Nantyglo 15 - 29 Garndiffaith

Tredegar Ironsides 13 - 32 Blaina

Usk 9 - 11 Machen

THREE EAST CENTRAL A

Cowbridge 53 - 36 Penarth

Clwb Rygbi Cymru Caerdydd 17 - 25 Fairwater

Gwernyfed 19 - 22 Old Illtydians

Pentyrch 47 - 19 Cefn Coed

Pontyclun 7 - 31 Treharris

Tylorstown 21 - 12 Penygraig

THREE WEST CENTRAL A

Aberavon Green Stars 21 - 11 Bryncoch

Cwmgors 49 - 3 Glais

Neath Athletic 0 - 71 Abercrave

Swansea Uplands 12 - 36 Bridgend Sports

Tonmawr P - P Penlan

Vardre 19 - 20 Pyle

THREE WEST A

Cardigan 20 - 25 Neyland

Haverfordwest 52 - 0 St Davids

Llangwm 3 - 47 Aberaeron

Milford Haven P - P Laugharne

Pembroke Dock Quins 24 - 48 Llanybydder

THREE EAST B

Aberbargoed 22 - 7 St Julians HSOB

Hafodyrynys 22 - 31 New Panteg

Markham 0 - 61 Llanhilleth

Rhymney 52 - 3 Blackwood Stars

Whiteheads 16 - 23 New Tredegar

THREE EAST CENTRAL B

Canton 33 - 12 Llantwit Major

Glyncoch 19 - 19 Tonyrefail

Llandaff 20 - 21 Wattstown ***Abandoned after 77 minutes - injury***

Old Penarthians 20 - 16 Llandaff North

St Albans 19 - 28 Treherbert

Ynysowen 13 - 15 Caerau Ely

THREE WEST CENTRAL B

Alltwen 9 - 34 Baglan

Banwen 92 - 14 Briton Ferry

Cefn Cribbwr 7 - 0 Pontrhydyfen ***Abandoned after 30 minutes - injury***

Crynant 15 - 7 Rhigos

Glyncorrwg 40 - 5 Bryncethin

Pontycymmer 5 - 64 Cwmllynfell

THREE WEST B

Amman Utd 89 - 0 Penybanc

Betws 10 - 3 Lampeter Town

Llandeilo 19 - 21 Cefneithin

Llangadog 22 - 5 Llandybie

Nantgaredig 62 - 12 Bynea

Trimsaran 51 - 17 New Dock Stars

THREE EAST C

Brynithel 18 - 5 Pontllanfraith

Crickhowell 17 - 56 Newport Saracens

Malpas 5 - 36 Trinant

Rogerstone 37 - 26 West Mon

Trefil 5 - 69 Crumlin ***Abandoned after 60 minutes - injuries***

THREE EAST CENTRAL C

Cardiff Internationals 15 - 22 Whitchurch

Cardiff Saracens 22 - 7 Llanrumney

Ferndale 14 - 19 Hirwaun

Llandrindod Wells 15 - 26 Maesteg

Sully View 7 - 91 Brackla

THREE WEST CENTRAL C

Fall Bay 13 - 33 Pantyffynnon

Furnace United 28 - 13 Ogmore Vale

Pontardawe 34 - 14 Cwmgwrach

Pontyates 18 - 19 Tonna

South Gower 20 - 20 Cwmtwrch

THREE EAST D

Beaufort 31 - 3 Abersychan Alexanders

Bettws 27 - 15 St Josephs (Newport)

Cwmcarn United 21 - 38 Tref y Clawdd

Forgeside 25 - 5 Girling

Find out more

Top Stories

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you