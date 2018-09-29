WRU National League & Bowl results
29-6 September/October 2018
Swalec Championship
Division 1 East
Division 1 East Central
Division 1 North
Division 1 West
Division 1 West Central
Celtic Cup:
Cardiff Blues A 32 - 33 Munster A
Scarlets 35 - 19 Connacht
Ulster 27 - 19 Dragons
WRU National Plate, Round One
Abertillery B G 5 - 30 Ynysddu
Bala 39 - 18 Mold
Barry 28 - 31 Llanharan
Blackwood 17 - 68 Brynmawr
Bonymaen W/O Porthcawl
Bridgend Athletic W/O Morriston
Bro Ffestiniog 19 - 25 Nant Conwy
Burry Port 17 - 46 Pontarddulais
Caerleon 22 - 29 Ynysybwl
Caerphilly 31 - 43 Nelson
Caldicot 12 - 23 Croesyceiliog
Cambrian Welfare 35 - 15 Gilfach Goch
Carmarthen Athletic 15 - 30 Tenby United
Cilfynydd W/O Abercwmboi
Cwmbran 0 - 31 Dowlais
Glamorgan Wanderers 57 - 7 Llantwit Fardre
Glynneath 59 - 5 Nantymoel
Gorseinon 27 - 20 Whitland
Gowerton 23 - 31 Crymych
Heol y Cyw 37 - 7 Aberdare
Kidwelly W/O Fishguard
Llanelli Wanderers W/O Tycroes
Llangefni 31 - 33 Caernarfon
Llangennech 22 - 5 Dunvant
Maesteg Celtic 38 - 24 Aberavon Quins
Monmouth 13 - 18 Senghenydd
Mumbles 55 - 5 Tumble
Newport HSOB 17 - 29 Talywain
Pembroke 5 - 50 Aberystwyth
Penallta 61 - 3 Abercarn
Penclawdd 10 - 28 Felinfoel
Pencoed 58 - 5 Cwmavon
Pill Harriers 27 - 24 Hartridge
Pontypool United 12 - 30 Brecon
Porth Harlequins 22 - 10 Llanishen
Pwllheli 29 - 15 Bethesda
Resolven 27 - 17 Kenfig Hill
Rhiwbina 61 - 8 Builth Wells
Risca 24 - 29 Blaenavon
Rumney 33 - 26 Abercynon
Ruthin 18 - 29 Llandudno
St Clears 52 - 27 Loughor
St Josephs 25 - 15 Dinas Powys
St Peters 22 - 25 Mountain Ash
Taffs Well 37 - 12 Cardiff Quins
Taibach 31 - 70 Brynamman
Tondu 22 - 24 Skewen
Treorchy 15 - 10 Llantrisant
Waunarlwydd 15 - 18 Birchgrove
Ystalyfera 49 - 14 Nantyffyllon
Ystradgynlais 17 - 52 Ammanford
Byes: Dinbych & Seven Sisters
WRU National Leagues
TWO NORTH
COBRA 15 - 13 Dolgellau
Colwyn Bay 14 - 20 Llanidloes
Nant Conwy II 0 - 20 Wrexham
Newtown 64 - 17 Rhyl
Welshpool 30 - 27 Bangor
THREE NORTH
Benllech P - P Flint
Machynlleth 38 - 17 Llangefni II
Menai Bridge P - P Rhosllanerchrugog
Pwllheli II 23 - 19 CR Dinbach II
Shotton Steel 51 - 12 Holyhead
THREE EAST A
Abergavenny 20 - 18 Deri
Abertysswg 12 - 26 Oakdale
Fleur De Lys P - P RTB Ebbw Vale
Nantyglo 15 - 29 Garndiffaith
Tredegar Ironsides 13 - 32 Blaina
Usk 9 - 11 Machen
THREE EAST CENTRAL A
Cowbridge 53 - 36 Penarth
Clwb Rygbi Cymru Caerdydd 17 - 25 Fairwater
Gwernyfed 19 - 22 Old Illtydians
Pentyrch 47 - 19 Cefn Coed
Pontyclun 7 - 31 Treharris
Tylorstown 21 - 12 Penygraig
THREE WEST CENTRAL A
Aberavon Green Stars 21 - 11 Bryncoch
Cwmgors 49 - 3 Glais
Neath Athletic 0 - 71 Abercrave
Swansea Uplands 12 - 36 Bridgend Sports
Tonmawr P - P Penlan
Vardre 19 - 20 Pyle
THREE WEST A
Cardigan 20 - 25 Neyland
Haverfordwest 52 - 0 St Davids
Llangwm 3 - 47 Aberaeron
Milford Haven P - P Laugharne
Pembroke Dock Quins 24 - 48 Llanybydder
THREE EAST B
Aberbargoed 22 - 7 St Julians HSOB
Hafodyrynys 22 - 31 New Panteg
Markham 0 - 61 Llanhilleth
Rhymney 52 - 3 Blackwood Stars
Whiteheads 16 - 23 New Tredegar
THREE EAST CENTRAL B
Canton 33 - 12 Llantwit Major
Glyncoch 19 - 19 Tonyrefail
Llandaff 20 - 21 Wattstown ***Abandoned after 77 minutes - injury***
Old Penarthians 20 - 16 Llandaff North
St Albans 19 - 28 Treherbert
Ynysowen 13 - 15 Caerau Ely
THREE WEST CENTRAL B
Alltwen 9 - 34 Baglan
Banwen 92 - 14 Briton Ferry
Cefn Cribbwr 7 - 0 Pontrhydyfen ***Abandoned after 30 minutes - injury***
Crynant 15 - 7 Rhigos
Glyncorrwg 40 - 5 Bryncethin
Pontycymmer 5 - 64 Cwmllynfell
THREE WEST B
Amman Utd 89 - 0 Penybanc
Betws 10 - 3 Lampeter Town
Llandeilo 19 - 21 Cefneithin
Llangadog 22 - 5 Llandybie
Nantgaredig 62 - 12 Bynea
Trimsaran 51 - 17 New Dock Stars
THREE EAST C
Brynithel 18 - 5 Pontllanfraith
Crickhowell 17 - 56 Newport Saracens
Malpas 5 - 36 Trinant
Rogerstone 37 - 26 West Mon
Trefil 5 - 69 Crumlin ***Abandoned after 60 minutes - injuries***
THREE EAST CENTRAL C
Cardiff Internationals 15 - 22 Whitchurch
Cardiff Saracens 22 - 7 Llanrumney
Ferndale 14 - 19 Hirwaun
Llandrindod Wells 15 - 26 Maesteg
Sully View 7 - 91 Brackla
THREE WEST CENTRAL C
Fall Bay 13 - 33 Pantyffynnon
Furnace United 28 - 13 Ogmore Vale
Pontardawe 34 - 14 Cwmgwrach
Pontyates 18 - 19 Tonna
South Gower 20 - 20 Cwmtwrch
THREE EAST D
Beaufort 31 - 3 Abersychan Alexanders
Bettws 27 - 15 St Josephs (Newport)
Cwmcarn United 21 - 38 Tref y Clawdd
Forgeside 25 - 5 Girling