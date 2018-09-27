Nottingham Rugby: USA international Cameron Dolan joins Championship club
-
- From the section Rugby Union
Championship side Nottingham Rugby have signed USA international forward Cameron Dolan.
The 28-year-old has previously played at the top level in Britain with Northampton Saints and Cardiff Blues.
Dolan, who can play in the back row or at lock, has also captained his country and featured in the 2015 World Cup.
Nottingham head coach Neil Fowkes said Dolan will add "invaluable experience" and his ability to play in more than one position is a "fantastic asset".
- Steady approach benefits Nottingham Rugby
- Insight and chat - subscribe to the Rugby Union Weekly podcast
Folkes added: "Having played at Premiership, Pro 14 and international level, his pedigree speaks for itself."
Nottingham are fifth in the Championship table having won two and lost two of their matches so far this season.