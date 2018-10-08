Liza 'Bird' Burgess: A rugby role model and record breaker

World Rugby Hall of Fame's 2018 inductees: (L-R) Ronan O'Gara, Pierre Villepreux, Liza Burgess and Bryan Williams

A role model, a record breaker and now an inductee into World Rugby's Hall of Fame.

Meet Liza Burgess, an inspirational teacher and athlete who's been at the forefront of women's rugby for 30 years.

Known to her friends as 'Bird', she enjoyed an illustrious playing career for club and country and coached at the highest level, most recently the inaugural women's Barbarians side.

She was also a founding member of Saracens Women, a club she captained, played for and coached.

Alongside fellow rugby legends Stephen Larkham, Ronan O'Gara, Pierre Villepreux and Bryan Williams, Liza became the 142nd member (and first Welsh woman) of the prestigious hall of fame.

"I'm lucky to have played a sport I love and to be honoured in this way is unbelievable," she said.

"Rugby is unlike any sport I've ever played or participated in.

"The spirit of belonging to a team was something that hit me from the start."

At her old training ground in Cardiff, Burgess' interminable passion for the game is evident.

She brought along suitcases of trophies and scrapbooks, and did nothing but chuckle when an over-friendly dog almost made off with her 50th cap.

And despite a list as long as her arm, she remains humble about her achievements.

"As a player you just want to keep playing, you don't record things like that. I was just incredibly grateful to have had that career without getting many injuries," said Burgess.

At a time when international matches were scarce, she clocked up an impressive 93 caps for Wales and Great Britain over a 20 year career - not bad for someone who first picked up the oval ball relatively late in life.

'I enjoyed being physical... making contact and then trying to avoid contact' - Liza Burgess

Burgess grew up in Newport, south Wales and despite loving rugby from an early age, a lack of opportunity meant she didn't have the chance to play until she enrolled at Loughborough University in 1983.

She cites her coach Jim Greenwood, former coach of England and father of World Cup-winning centre Will, as her inspiration.

Greenwood helped drive forward the women's game at a time when many thought it a joke.

"I was lucky to be in a closed sporting environment of elite performers," she said.

"But then obviously outside people thought it was ridiculous and that women shouldn't be playing rugby as it's dangerous.

"We always said to those sceptics 'come and watch us play.'"

'I never counted my caps, it was just a huge honour to play for Wales' - Liza Burgess

Burgess' athleticism and natural talent brought an international debut for Great Britain in 1986, and when Wales formed its own national team, she was the obvious candidate to late coach John Grice.

"I can't explain what it felt like, it was a tremendous honour to play for your country," she said.

Burgess led the team out against England at Pontypool Park on 5 April, 1987 and with no accommodation afterwards, 12 players (from both sides) ended up sleeping on her parents' living room floor.

She captained Wales 62 times and despite never finishing on a winning side against England, Burgess fondly remembers scoring against the old enemy in Bridgend.

"They were always the team you wanted to beat. It was only about five metres out, I got a pass and just burrowed over... the celebrations were fantastic," she recalled.

Her career included four Women's World Cups, including the first which held in Cardiff in 1991.

Liza Burgess kept the letter to say she had been selected to play in the World Cup

Burgess' happiest club rugby memories were made during her 10 years at Saracens, a team she co-founded in 1989.

She was teaching and playing for Wasps at the time, but with only a handful of women's teams scattered around the country she and a group of players she'd known at Loughborough approached Saracens.

"We had to go to the local council because there was a by-law that said whistles weren't allowed to be blown on a Sunday," she recalls, "but we soon turned that around."

While Saracens allowed them to start a team, they had to show their commitment first.

"We waited on the men's team and served the food," Burgess said, "but such is the spirit of Saracens, a year later - when they realised what we could bring to the club - we were treated as rugby players and they waited on us.

"The group of athletes we had there were fantastic, we all pushed each other on."

After Sarries, Burgess moved closer to home and played out her days at Clifton (now Bristol).

Her international career with Wales ended as it began, against England on the final day of the 2007 Six Nations at Taff's Well, at the age of 42.

Coaching beckoned, Burgess saying: "There weren't many women's coaches or role models to aspire to... it was something I wanted to take part in and give something back to the youngsters."

She held roles with Bristol Ladies, Cross Keys, Wales Under-19s, Dragons Under-16s boys, Cardiff Metropolitan University women and Hartpury College women, where she currently coaches the forwards.

Burgess was involved in the Wales women set up from 2007-2012 and took them to two World Cups. Beating England by a single point (16-15) in Taff's Well in the 2009 Six Nations was the highlight.

"The group of girls then were just phenomenal athletes and it was so long in the making," she said.

"It was the final kick and Non Evans kicked it over."

The women Barbarians defeated Munster 19-0 at Thomond Park in their first game

Wales' 29-17 victory over South Africa in the 2010 World Cup is also one of her fondest memories.

But arguably the proudest moment in Burgess' coaching career came when she was approached by her friend and former team mate Giselle Mather to be her assistant coach of the inaugural women's Barbarians team in 2017.

"We always said when we retired we'd like to coach together. I got a call from her... and I was like 'yes please'.

"It was phenomenal. It's just the way rugby should be played without the pressure.

"And of course we had Elen Evans and Rachel Taylor play for us which was great for Wales."

Burgess has seen the women's game evolve from beer being considered a form of hydration and a wet sponge as a medical treatment.

She even recalls having to take turns to clean the toilets when they were playing for Great Britain.

Liza Burgess was involved in the Wales women coaching set up for five years

"Obviously the landscape is changing for women's rugby," she said, admitting teams like New Zealand and Australia and now England have "set the bar" by making their players full-time professionals.

She said the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) "had made steps" to follow suit, with players at the 2017 World Cup receiving a daily allowance.

"It's something the girls who are playing will be pushing the WRU for, but the unions have got huge decisions to make with regards of how they can divide the money up," said Burgess.

She added Wales Women "deserve to be professional athletes and have the opportunity to train and play as such".

And despite a disappointing 2018 Six Nations, Burgess said the current Wales team have got some "hugely talented players", and is optimistic about head coach Rowland Phillips' new regional programme.

"Wales have tried really hard... but with that comes huge commitment to training, but to play for your country, those sacrifices you willingly make."

Burgess knows all about such sacrifices.