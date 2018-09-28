Pro14: Munster v Ulster (Sat)

Scrum-half John Cooney has recovered from a head injury to regain his place in the Ulster side

Guinness Pro14: Munster v Ulster Venue: Thomond Park, Limerick Date: Saturday, 29 September Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Live on Radio Ulster medium wave and the BBC Sport website; match report on BBC Sport website

John Cooney has been restored to the Ulster starting team for their inter-provincial derby against Munster.

The scrum-half has recovered from the head injury he suffered against Southern Kings and his inclusion is one of nine changes from the side that drew 39-39 with Cheetahs last week.

Hooker Adam McBurney and centre Angus Curtis are handed their first starts of the season for the injury-hit visitors.

Iain Henderson returns in the second row to add some experience to the pack.

Loose-head Prop Andy Warwick makes his 100th appearance, with Ross Kane completing the front row in the absence of groin injury victim Wiehahn Herbst.

Other injury absentees for Ulster include Henry Speight (knee), Rob Herring (toe), Marcell Coetzee (shoulder) and Sean Reidy (hamstring).

Lock Alan O'Connor captains the side, while blindside flanker Matthew Rea is joined in the back roe by openside Nick Timoney and number eight Jean Deysel.

Curtis partners Darren Cave in midfield, with Stuart McCloskey dropping out, with Craig Gilroy drafted in to join winger Angus Kernohan and full-back Peter Nelson in the back three.

Dave Shanahan, prop Eric O'Sullivan and second row Kieran Treadwell drop to the replacements' bench.

Media playback is not supported on this device Dan McFarland says Saturday's game at Thomond Park will be Ulster biggest challenge so far this season

Mathewson debut for Munster

Scrum-half Alby Mathewson will make his Munster debut after joining the province on a short-term deal and obtaining a work permit.

Ireland wing Keith Earls and hooker Niall Scannell come in for their first starts of the season as coach Johann van Graan makes eight changes from the side defeated by Cardiff last weekend.

Mike Haley, Dan Goggin, Earls, Mathewson, Dave Kilcoyne, Scannell, Billy Holland and Tommy O'Donnell all come into the starting line-up.

Ulster are unbeaten under new head coach Dan McFarland but Munster have had a mixed start to the season with two defeats from their opening four games.

"For the us the main thing now is that we need to get a result and get things working again because two from four is not good enough," said Munster forwards coach Jerry Flannery.

"It's an Irish derby and everyone knows each other pretty well and then obviously for the players themselves they're pitching towards the national side so it's almost like an Irish trial from that point of view."

Munster: Haley; Conway, Goggin, R Scannell, Earls; Carbery, Mathewson; Kilcoyne, N Scannell, Archer; Beirne, Holland; O'Mahony (capt), O'Donnell, Stander.

Replacements: O'Byrne, Cronin, Parker, Kleyn, Botha, Williams, Keatley, Arnold.

Ulster: Nelson; Gilroy, Cave, Curtis, Kernohan; Burns, Cooney; Warwick, McBurney, Kane; O'Connor (capt), Henderson; Rea, Timoney, Deysel.

Replacements: Andrew, O'Sullivan, O'Toole, Treadwell, Ross, Shanahan, Lowry, Hume.