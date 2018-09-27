Jamie Roberts: 'Balancing act' for return of Bath and Wales centre

Jamie Roberts has played three Tests for the British and Irish Lions

Bath centre Jamie Roberts says his return from a fractured cheekbone will be a "balancing act" as he aims to have another chance to press for a Wales recall.

Roberts, 31, was ruled out for between four and six weeks with a fractured cheekbone sustained during Bath's 37-32 victory at Harlequins on 15 September.

No surgery is required, but Roberts must be careful about his return.

"There is a balance to be struck," said Roberts, whose last cap was a year ago.

The former Cardiff Blues and Harlequins player won the last of his 94 Wales caps as a replacement in their defeat by New Zealand in Cardiff in November 2017.

Ospreys centre Scott Williams is struggling to be fit for the start of Wales' autumn series, while Jonathan Davies has missed the start of the season with a hamstring problem on top of a serious foot injury suffered last November.

Wales also have a worry over Dragons centre Tyler Morgan, who is expected to return from a hamstring problem in October.

Roberts hopes to return for one of Bath's opening Heineken Champions Cup matches against Toulouse on 13 October or Wasps seven days later.

Wales' autumn challenge

Wales begin their autumn campaign against Scotland on 3 November before facing Australia, Tonga and South Africa on successive Saturdays.

"I am well aware there are Test matches in November," said Roberts.

"I want to get back as quickly as possible from this knock, but without taking any unnecessary risks with my face.

"It is one of those frustrating injuries where you let biology takes its course and I will manage it conservatively.

"It is the first time in a long time I have managed to have a good eight-week block of pre-season and I am enjoying playing for Bath.

"Selection is out of your hands. I want to play as much as I can and impress, having missed out on the Six Nations and summer tour.

"If you are playing well for your club and your international coach feels you can add something to the Test side he will pick you."